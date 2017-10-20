Matt Mondanile addresses sexual assault allegations: “I’ve been an insensitive creep”

Former Real Estate guitarist Matt Mondanile has addressed sexual assault accusations made in a recent SPIN article in which seven women outlined inappropriate interactions with the musician. Although the statement doesn’t reference any of the accusations specifically, Mondanile does cop to “inappropriate behavior” and admits to taking advantage of his role as a successful musician. He also says he apologizes to “everyone and anyone” affected by his actions and that he “accepts responsibility for his less than exemplary behavior,” before adding that “Much of what has been written and talked about is false and defamatory” and that “there are two sides to these stories.”

The statement also delves into what Mondanile’s lawyers say was a violation of a written legal agreement Real Estate signed when Mondanile left the band which stated no one involved would disparage any of the other parties in public. “In violating the terms of the agreement, Real Estate band members were not ‘protecting the victims,’ they were instead protecting themselves by sidestepping the controversy to protect the band’s commercial viability,” the statement reads, which, to this writer’s mind, seems like Mondanile and his lawyers are the ones sidestepping the enormous controversy.

All of Ducktails’ (Mondanile’s solo project) upcoming tour dates have been cancelled. Read the statement in full below.

Recently, there have been allegations and articles circulating regarding Musician Matthew Mondanile’s past conduct toward women. This statement, issued through his attorneys, is intended as a general response to what has been written.

First and foremost, Matt would like to apologize: “I am endlessly sorry for my inappropriate behavior. I took advantage of my position as a musician, though I never intended to hurt anyone emotionally or otherwise. I’ve been an insensitive creep and again I apologize to everyone and anyone who was affected by this. I respect and commend the women who have come forward. Their breaking silence has compelled me to seek a more intense course of self-reflection, and personal development. I make no excuses for my behavior, I only want everyone to be ok. Words cannot convey how truly sorry I am.”

Despite Matt’s attorneys’ legal analysis of the allegations, Matt has insisted that nothing be said that blames or casts aspersions upon his accusers. Much of what has been written and talked about is false and defamatory. Nonetheless, Matthew accepts responsibility for his less than exemplary behavior. Matt realizes that in his eagerness for physical contact and gratification, he has been far from sensitive in his pursuit of women. However, Matt’s attorneys insist that it should be known that for each of the instances described in the media and online, there are two sides to these stories.

Regarding Real Estate, the band required Matt to sign a “leaving agreement” in February 2016 that prohibits both him and the band members from making any negative or derogatory statements about the other, or that may negatively affect the other’s reputation and career. In violating the terms of the agreement, Real Estate band members were not “protecting the victims,” they were instead protecting themselves by sidestepping the controversy to protect the band’s commercial viability.