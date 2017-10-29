Metallica lead singalong of Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger” in Manchester: Watch

Oasis’ 1995 song “Don’t Look Back in Anger” took on new resonance this year when it emerged as a source of hope and fortitude in the wake of the bombing that shook an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May. As such, it’s seen its fair share of covers, the most surprising of which came last night when Metallica offered up its own rendition.

The massive crowd handled the song’s vocals as guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo handled the music. They also offered up a snippet of “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division, who are Manchester natives. See a portion of the performance below.

The song’s association with the tragedy began at a vigil following the attack, when a crowd banded together to sing it while in mourning. Since then, Oasis’ Noel Gallagher has reopened the venue with a performance of the song, sang it alongside U2 in London, and donated all of the song’s royalties to the families of the victims.