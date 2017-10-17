Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

MGMT returns with new single “Little Dark Age” and video: Stream

The first preview of the band's upcoming fourth album, due out in early 2018

by
on October 17, 2017, 12:00pm
0 comments

MGMT have a new album on the way called Little Dark Age. The band previewed several songs live during their recent run of summer tour dates. Now, they’ve unveiled the first studio recording in the form of the album’s title track. It’s a funky yet ’80s-leaning synthpop cut with forbidding undertones.

Nathaniel Axel and David MacNutt directed the accompanying video, which aptly features “sinister and surreal vignettes of MGMT members Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser dressed in flamboyant gothic attire, stalked by the figure of Death,” notes a press release. Watch it above.

Little Dark Age was produced by MGMT, Patrick Wimberly (Chairlift, Kelela, Blood Orange), and long-time collaborator Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, Spoon, Tame Impala), with a release date set for early 2018. It marks the band’s fourth album to date and the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled third LP.

“Little Dark Age” Single Artwork:

mgmt little dark age MGMT returns with new single Little Dark Age and video: Stream

Previous Story
Netflix reveals plans to spend $8 billion on original content in 2018
Next Story
At The Drive In to release Diamanté EP next month
No comments
More Stories