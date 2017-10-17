MGMT returns with new single “Little Dark Age” and video: Stream

MGMT have a new album on the way called Little Dark Age. The band previewed several songs live during their recent run of summer tour dates. Now, they’ve unveiled the first studio recording in the form of the album’s title track. It’s a funky yet ’80s-leaning synthpop cut with forbidding undertones.

Nathaniel Axel and David MacNutt directed the accompanying video, which aptly features “sinister and surreal vignettes of MGMT members Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser dressed in flamboyant gothic attire, stalked by the figure of Death,” notes a press release. Watch it above.

Little Dark Age was produced by MGMT, Patrick Wimberly (Chairlift, Kelela, Blood Orange), and long-time collaborator Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, Spoon, Tame Impala), with a release date set for early 2018. It marks the band’s fourth album to date and the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled third LP.

“Little Dark Age” Single Artwork: