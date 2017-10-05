Michael B. Jordan to executive produce and star in a new superhero family drama for Netflix

Michael B. Jordan, once so small and fragile on The Wire, has blossomed into a bonafide beefcake who also happens one of the best actors working today. He’s proven his dramatic bonafides in movies like Fruitvale Station and Creed, and his upcoming projects include everything from a Creed sequel to Marvel’s Black Panther to HBO’s upcoming adaptation of Fahrenheit 451, not to mention a number of potential reboots and remakes.

He’s also been dabbling in TV. In addition to executive-producing an upcoming OWN drama series created by Moonlight scribe Tarell Alvin McCraney, Entertainment Weekly has announced he’ll be teaming with Netflix for a “high-concept family drama” called Raising Dion. The project’s roots trace back to a short film from Dennis Liu, who originally conceived of this story about a single mother and her son, who just so happens to have magical and supernatural abilities.

“I started this project many years ago because I wanted to see more diverse representation on film and television and I’m excited to partner with Netflix and MACRO, who I know shares that commitment,” Liu said in a statement. “More than ever, we need more stories told from different points of view and my hope with Raising Dion is to create a cinematic experience for all families that will lift your spirits and make you laugh and cry.”

EW notes that Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of show. In addition to starring, Jordan will executive produce alongside Liu and showrunner Carol Barbee, who previously worked on Lifetime’s UnREAL.