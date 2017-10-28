Migos’ Offset & Cardi B get engaged onstage in Philadelphia: Watch

One of hip-hop’s hottest young power couples made it official last night when Migos’ Offset proposed to Cardi B onstage at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Cardi seems genuinely shocked in the video of the proposal, in which she joyously freaks out when she turns around to find Offset on one knee. You can check it out below.

The “Bodack Yellow” rapper — who earlier this year become the first female rapper to top the Billboard charts since 1998 — then published a couple of sweet posts on Instagram gushing about the engagement and showing off the definitely not small rock Offset gave her. There were rumors swirling last week saying that the couple had broken up, but clearly the speculation was just that: rumors.

I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream.Thank you God for all these blessings .Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

Cardi has had an especially wonderful October. On top of her engagement, the NYC-based rapper collabed with Nicki Minaj and her fiancee’s group for a track, made her late night debut and performed at the BET Awards.