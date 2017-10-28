Menu
Migos’ Offset & Cardi B get engaged onstage in Philadelphia: Watch

Hip-hop's hottest young power couple made it official in front of a sold out crowd

by
on October 28, 2017, 3:20pm
One of hip-hop’s hottest young power couples made it official last night when MigosOffset proposed to Cardi B onstage at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Cardi seems genuinely shocked in the video of the proposal, in which she joyously freaks out when she turns around to find Offset on one knee. You can check it out below.

The “Bodack Yellow” rapper — who earlier this year become the first female rapper to top the Billboard charts since 1998 — then published a couple of sweet posts on Instagram gushing about the engagement and showing off the definitely not small rock Offset gave her. There were rumors swirling last week saying that the couple had broken up, but clearly the speculation was just that: rumors.

Cardi has had an especially wonderful October. On top of her engagement, the NYC-based rapper collabed with Nicki Minaj and her fiancee’s group for a track, made her late night debut and performed at the BET Awards.

