Migos appeared at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards to perform “Too Hotty”, the lead single from the upcoming compilation, Quality Control Presents: Control The Streets Volume One.

The trio ran through the song against a fluorescent jungle backdrop while accompanied by masked dancers wearing brightly paint bodysuits. Watch the full performance below.

Migos recently announced a sequel to their critically acclaimed album, Culture,