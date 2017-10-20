Mike Patton scores Netflix’s adaptation of Stephen King’s 1922

Zak Hilditch’s chilling film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1922 premiered on Netflix today, and eagle-eyed music fans might see a familiar name in the credits. Mike Patton, the musical polymath behind Faith No More, Tomahawk, Dead Cross, and many, many more groups, composed the film’s score.

Heavily orchestral with rich, funereal strings, the score is punctuated by distinctly Pattonian touches, such as bursts of jarring dissonance and a skittering strain of percussion that’s eerily dread-inducing. Previously, Patton composed the scores for The Place Beyond the Pines and Crank: High Voltage.

Patton has announced that an expanded version of the score will be released via Ipecac Recordings in 2018.

