Miley Cyrus and Paul Simon join Billy Joel onstage at Madison Square Garden: Watch

Miley Cyrus is leaning hard into her new image as a millennial Dolly Parton in the wake of the release of her sixth LP, Younger Now, and that rebranding continued last night when she hit the stage with classic rockers Billy Joel and Paul Simon.

Joel has been playing a long-running residency at Madison Square Garden, and has occasionally enlivened the proceedings with special guests, including a recent appearance by Axl Rose. Last night’s show found the Piano Man surprising the audience with Cyrus and Simon, who joined him for performances of “New York State of Mind” and “You May Be Right”. Watch the former above and the latter below.

Cyrus is no fairweather fan, however. Back in 2015, she covered Simon’s “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” at the Saturday Night Live‘s 40th anniversary celebration.