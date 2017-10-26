Menu
Miley Cyrus covers Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” for Spotify Singles session: Stream

Younger Now singer continues to pay homage to the iconic rocker

by
on October 26, 2017, 1:36pm
Mere days after the tragic passing of Tom Petty, noted fan Miley Cyrus paid homage to the iconic rocker by performing “Wildflowers” on both The Howard Stern Show and The Tonight Show. Now, the country/pop singer has released an actual studio recording of her cover rendition.

Recorded in New York City as part of Spotify’s “Singles” series, it’s a country-leaning tribute featuring fiddle and highlighted by Cyrus’ poignant vocals (her sudden soaring at the 2:10 mark may even elicit chills). Her connection to Petty’s 1994 original is deep, as she explained to Howard Stern earlier this month. “It’s just really hard for me, watching those people that I grew up with leaving,” Cyrus said. “The reason why I chose this song is because it’s hopeful. It’s hopeful rather than mourning.”

Hear her full “Spotify Singles” session below, which also includes a stripped-back version of “Bad Mood”, taken from Cyrus’ latest album, Younger Now.

Revisit her Tonight Show performance of “Wildflowers”:

In other news, Cyrus is executive producing Lost in America, a new documentary about America’s homeless youth. “Lost in America is an important film to me and my Happy Hippie Foundation because it helps to build our understanding and compassion for homeless youth,” she noted in a statement. “And I think if we had that acceptance and compassion, we could change and brighten the futures of these young people.” The project is due out next month; check out a trailer here.

