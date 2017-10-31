 MØ and Cashmere Cat announce co-headlining MEØW tour of North America

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Last week, CoSigned pop star MØ released an excellent new EP, When I Was Young, as a means of tiding us over until she follows up her 2014 full-length debut, No Mythologies To Follow. Now, she’s just announced a co-headlining North American tour with Norwegian producer Cashmere Cat.

Dubbed the MEØW tour, the trek kicks off in Montreal in January and will find the duo playing the likes of Brooklyn, Chicago, Denver, and Oakland over the course of the next month. See their full tour itinerary below.

MØ 2018 Tour Dates:

01/20 – Montreal @ QC Metropolis *

01/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

01/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

01/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

01/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory *

01/29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

01/31 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

02/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

02/02 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

02/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

02/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman *

02/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

02/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

02/09 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

02/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

02/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

02/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

02/14 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater *

02/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

02/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *

02/18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

03/26 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

03/27 – Belfast, IE @ Mandela Hall

03/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

03/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

03/31 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC Glasgow

04/04 – Brixton, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

04/05 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

04/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

* = w/ Cashmere Cat

“I’m very, very excited to finally release more than just one song,” MØ said upon the release of the surprise EP, “and to finally be able to put out a little body of work to showcase the different moods and nuances of what I do — allowing myself to be playful, honest and a bit more vulnerable, which I think is a good creative space for me to float in.” Stream the EP below.