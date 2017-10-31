Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

 MØ and Cashmere Cat announce co-headlining MEØW tour of North America

The Danish pop star and Norwegian producer's month-long trek kicks off in January

by
on October 31, 2017, 11:50am
0 comments

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Last week, CoSigned pop star  released an excellent new EP, When I Was Youngas a means of tiding us over until she follows up her 2014 full-length debut, No Mythologies To FollowNow, she’s just announced a co-headlining North American tour with Norwegian producer Cashmere Cat.

Dubbed the MEØW tour, the trek kicks off in Montreal in January and will find the duo playing the likes of Brooklyn, Chicago, Denver, and Oakland over the course of the next month. See their full tour itinerary below.

MØ 2018 Tour Dates:   
01/20 – Montreal @ QC Metropolis *
01/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *
01/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
01/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
01/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory *
01/29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
01/31 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *
02/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *
02/02 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
02/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *
02/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman *
02/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *
02/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *
02/09 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *
02/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
02/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *
02/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *
02/14 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater *
02/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
02/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *
02/18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *
03/26 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
03/27 – Belfast, IE @ Mandela Hall
03/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
03/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
03/31 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC Glasgow
04/04 – Brixton, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
04/05 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
04/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

* = w/ Cashmere Cat

unnamed 50  MØ and Cashmere Cat announce co headlining MEØW tour of North America

“I’m very, very excited to finally release more than just one song,” MØ said upon the release of the surprise EP, “and to finally be able to put out a little body of work to showcase the different moods and nuances of what I do — allowing myself to be playful, honest and a bit more vulnerable, which I think is a good creative space for me to float in.” Stream the EP below.

Previous Story
Republican FCC chair aims to cap subsidies that help low-income individuals afford Internet, phone services
Next Story
Gorillaz share new song with Little Simz, “Garage Palace”: Stream
No comments
More Stories