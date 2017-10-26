MØ unveils surprise EP, When I Was Young: Stream/download

Photo by Fredrik Nystedt

CoSigned pop singer MØ has been teasing the follow-up to her 2014 debut, No Mythologies To Follow, for well over a year now without any sign of release. To tide over fans, she’s shared a surprise EP called When I Was Young.

The six-track collection was written over the past four years and is being presented as a gift to her core followers. “All of these songs are really personal, referring to the journey I’ve been on, specific situations and my state of mind through all this,” MØ shared through a press statement. “It circles themes like coming of age, nostalgia and escaping from reality.”

“I’m very, very excited to finally release more than just one song, and to finally be able to put out a little body of work to showcase the different moods and nuances of what I do — allowing myself to be playful, honest and a bit more vulnerable, which I think is a good creative space for me to float in.”

Take a listen in full below.

In April, MØ shared the latest preview from her sophomore album, “Nights With You”. Previous teaser tracks from the upcoming release included “Final Song” and “Drum”.

When I Was Young EP Artwork:

When I Was Young EP Tracklist:

01. Roots

02. When I Was Young

03. Turn My Heart to Stone

04. Linking With You

05. Bb

06. Run Away