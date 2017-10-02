Morrissey debuts four new songs live, including “When You Open Up Your Legs”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Today, Morrissey kicked off this year’s BBC Radio 6 Music Live in-studio series with a performance from Maida Vale studios. The former Smiths frontman used the opportunity to preview his forthcoming 11th solo album, Low in High School, as well as quip about some of his political views.

On the musical front, Moz debuted four new songs from his upcoming LP: “I Wish You Lonely”, “Home Is a Question Mark”, “Jacky’s Always Happy When She’s Up on the Stage”, and the suggestively titled “When You Open Up Your Legs”, which he said joking was “about cycling.” He also performed the lead single from the World Peace is None of Your Business follow-up, “Spent the Day in Bed”, plus a cover of The Pretenders’ “Back on the Chain Gang” and selections from his past albums.

At the set’s halfway point, he made a remark about the recent leadership election for Britain’s far-right UK Independence Party, which was won by former Liberal Democrat Henry Bolton. “It was very interesting for me to see Anne Marie Waters become the head of UKIP,” he said, referring to the contest’s anti-Islam candidate and runner-up. “Oh no, sorry, she didn’t. The voting was rigged. Sorry, I forgot.” He also appeared to come out in support of Catalan’s recent vote for independence from Spain. “Free the bull from Spain,” he said before “The Bullfighter Dies”. “Free everybody from Spain.”

According to Pitchfork, Moz’s band was wearing T-shirts that read, “The Return of the Black Panthers” during the performance. You can’t see evidence of that, but you can listen to the whole thing here beginning at the two-hour mark. Morrissey also has a run of US dates scheduled for this fall, but we’ll see if he actually goes through with that.

Morrissey 6 Music Live Setlist:

You Have Killed Me

I Wish You Lonely

Spent the Day in Bed

Speedway

Istanbul

Ganglord

Jacky’s Always Happy When She’s Up on the Stage

Back on the Chain Gang

World Peace Is None of Your Business

The Bullfighter Dies

When You Open Up Your Legs

Jack the Ripper

Home Is a Question Mark