Morrissey performs “Spent the Day in Bed” on Jool Holland: Watch

Supporting his forthcoming album, Low in High School

by
on October 04, 2017, 10:11am
0 comments

Morrissey has a pretty crummy track record when it comes to actually going through with scheduled concerts. Despite having canceled or postpone some some 123 shows since 2012, he’s on something of a roll as he promotes his forthcoming album, Low in High School. He managed to arrive on time and with a load of new songs in tow for a recent appearance on BBC Radio 6 Music Live and last night made it onto Later… with Jools Holland. With his band wearing shirts that read “Don’t Bully Bulls”, he performed his new single, “Spent the Day in Bed”. Check out the replay below or at BBC Two’s website.

Hopefully for fans Moz can continue to be consistent with his live appearances once he heads out on his upcoming US tour. It kicks off Halloween in Portland, Oregon and includes a two-night run with Billy Idol at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

