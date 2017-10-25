Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Morrissey shares new song “I Wish You Lonely”: Stream

The latest preview of Low in High School

by
on October 24, 2017, 11:50pm
0 comments

Low in High School is the name of Morrissey’s new album, scheduled to arrive on November 17th. In advance of its release, the provocative singer-songwriter has shared a lead single, “Spent the Day in Bed”, along with a corresponding video. He’s also previewed several songs from the live stage, including “When You Open Your Legs”. Now, he’s unveiled a second studio recording, and it’s got a quintessential Morrissey title: “I Wish You Lonely”. Take a listen below.

Previous Story
Marilyn Manson parts ways with Twiggy Ramirez following rape allegations
No comments
More Stories