Low in High School is the name of Morrissey’s new album, scheduled to arrive on November 17th. In advance of its release, the provocative singer-songwriter has shared a lead single, “Spent the Day in Bed”, along with a corresponding video. He’s also previewed several songs from the live stage, including “When You Open Your Legs”. Now, he’s unveiled a second studio recording, and it’s got a quintessential Morrissey title: “I Wish You Lonely”. Take a listen below.
Morrissey shares new song “I Wish You Lonely”: Stream
The latest preview of Low in High School
by Alex Young
on October 24, 2017, 11:50pm
