Morrissey is pushed around in a wheelchair in his video for “Spent the Day in Bed”: Watch

Morrissey has a new album on the way called Low in High School, set for release on November 17th. In anticipation, he’s now unveiled a video for the album’s lead single, “Spent the Day in Bed”.

Despite the song’s title, The former Smiths frontman does nothing involving an actual bed. In fact, in the Sophie Muller-directed clip, he’s on the move as a wheelchair-bound character who is transported by a caretaker portrayed by English soccer player Joey Barton. At one point Barton takes Moz to a nearly empty club and the British musician goes on to dramatically sing the track from his chair. Cabaret artist David Hoyle also makes an appearance. Check it out above.

In support of Low in High School, Morrissey will (hopefully) embark on a US tour beginning at the end of the month.