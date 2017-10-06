My Bloody Valentine to release all-analog vinyl reissues of Isn’t Anything and Loveless

My Bloody Valentine have made good on their promise to reissue their first two albums, 1988’s Isn’t Anything and 1991’s Loveless, on vinyl.

Available on January 18th, the fully analog, 180-gram LPs are remastered from the original analog tapes. They come packaged in a heavy weight tip-on style gatefold sleeve with a poly lined printed inner sleeve. Pre-orders are now ongoing through the band’s website.

The reissues come in anticipation of Kevin Sheilds’ appearance at Sigur Ros’ holiday festival, Norður og Niður. On the festival’s artist page for Shields, a bio claims the musician is “working on material for a new My Bloody Valentine album to be released in 2018.” If true, this as-yet-untitled record would mark the shoegaze outfit’s first full-length since the 2013 comeback LP, m bv, and their fourth overall.

Revisit the video for “Only Shallow” from Loveless: