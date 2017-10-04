Ne-Hi channel Martin Scorsese in video for new song “Rattled and Strange”: Watch

Back in February, garage rockers Ne-Hi dropped their sophomore album, Offers. Just ten months later, they’re back and with news of a forthcoming 7-inch. It’s due out November 3rd through Grand Jury and features a pair of tracks in “Rattled and Strange” and “Long Time”.
To get their fans hyped, Ne-Hi are sharing “Rattled and Strange”, a jangling, almost post-punk cut. It comes with a music video that pays homage to dive bars and a particular 1986 Martin Scorsese film.
“When you’re on the road as much as we are, it’s crucial to have something to occupy your time in between gigs,” bassist James Weir elaborated in a press statement. “As dive bar aficionados, the game of pool has become that activity. The ‘Rattled and Strange’ video is an homage to The Hustler sequel aka 1986 pool hall drama The Color of Money. The reason being that it’s about the combination of three of the Earth’s most revered treasures: the game of pool, Chicago, and Martin Scorsese.”
Check it out below.
The band will embark on a US tour the same week the new 7-inch hits shelves, sharing the stage with the likes of Whitney and Twin Peaks.
Ne-Hi 2017 Tour Dates:
10/18 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival
10/19 – Dekalb, IL @ The House Cafe
10/28 – Gambier, OH @ The Horn Gallery
11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Metro $
11/04 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag
11/05 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
11/08 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
11/12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Satellite Club
11/16 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
11/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
11/19 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive
11/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall $
11/29 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater $
11/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $
12/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room $
12/02 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
12/31 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #
$ = w/ Whitney
# = w/ Twin Peaks