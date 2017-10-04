Ne-Hi channel Martin Scorsese in video for new song “Rattled and Strange”: Watch

Back in February, garage rockers Ne-Hi dropped their sophomore album, Offers. Just ten months later, they’re back and with news of a forthcoming 7-inch. It’s due out November 3rd through Grand Jury and features a pair of tracks in “Rattled and Strange” and “Long Time”.

To get their fans hyped, Ne-Hi are sharing “Rattled and Strange”, a jangling, almost post-punk cut. It comes with a music video that pays homage to dive bars and a particular 1986 Martin Scorsese film.

“When you’re on the road as much as we are, it’s crucial to have something to occupy your time in between gigs,” bassist James Weir elaborated in a press statement. “As dive bar aficionados, the game of pool has become that activity. The ‘Rattled and Strange’ video is an homage to The Hustler sequel aka 1986 pool hall drama The Color of Money. The reason being that it’s about the combination of three of the Earth’s most revered treasures: the game of pool, Chicago, and Martin Scorsese.”

Check it out below.

The band will embark on a US tour the same week the new 7-inch hits shelves, sharing the stage with the likes of Whitney and Twin Peaks.

Ne-Hi 2017 Tour Dates:

10/18 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival

10/19 – Dekalb, IL @ The House Cafe

10/28 – Gambier, OH @ The Horn Gallery

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Metro $

11/04 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag

11/05 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

11/08 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

11/12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Satellite Club

11/16 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

11/19 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

11/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall $

11/29 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater $

11/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $

12/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room $

12/02 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

12/31 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

$ = w/ Whitney

# = w/ Twin Peaks