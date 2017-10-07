Nelly arrested, charged with rape

Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman aboard his tour bus in Washington, according to TMZ.

The 42-year-old rapper was booked on second degree rape charges early Saturday morning and remains in custody at the time.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the alleged assault took place Saturday morning at around 3:45 AM. The victim specifically identified Nelly as her attacker.

Nelly is currently on a North American tour and scheduled to play a show in Ridgefield, Washington on Saturday night.

Update: In a statement given to Page Six, Nelly’s attorney Scott Rosenblum says his client “is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes, this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”