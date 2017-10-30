Netflix to end House of Cards following Kevin Spacey sexual abuse allegations

House of Cards, Netflix’s award-winning political drama, will come to an end with its sixth season.

The announcement came following allegations that the show’s star, Kevin Spacey, sexually abused actor Anthony Rapp during a house party in 1986. Rapp was 14 years old at the time, Spacey was 26.

Production for the show’s sixth and final season was already underway prior to the allegations, and Netflix intends to see it to completion. The final 13 episodes will air in 2018.

To date, House of Cards has received 33 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Spacey, and Outstanding Lead Actress for Robin Wright, for each of its first five seasons. It’s also earned eight Golden Globe nominations, with Wright winning Best Actress in 2014 and Spacey winning Best Actor in 2015.