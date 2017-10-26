Menu
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ Conway Savage recovering from brain surgery

Longtime pianist, organist, and backing vocalist has been forced to miss the band's recent North American and European tours

on October 26, 2017, 11:45am
The lineup for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds has been noticeably different recently due to the absence of band member Conway Savage. According to a new post on their Facebook page, Savage — a pianist, organist, and backing vocalist for the group since 1990 — underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor earlier this year.

Although Savage’s medical condition forced him to miss out on the band’s North American and current European tour, thankfully the “operation was largely a success and he is currently at home in Australia undergoing follow-up treatment,” the post reads. “I’m sure you’ll all join us in sending our beloved Conway lots of love & very best wishes. We are missing him enormously.”

Read the full Facebook posting below.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds’ last full-length came with Skeleton Tree in 2016. This past May, they released Lovely Creatures, a career-spanning compilation album.

