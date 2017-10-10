No Age announces new album, Snares Like a Haircut, streams “Soft Collar Fad”: Stream

No Age are set to release their first full-length effort in four years. Entitled Snares Like a Haircut, the 12-track LP is set for release on January 26th, 2018 via Drag City Records.

In a press release announcing the album, Drag City offers up this incredible description: “With the world around us bruised and bloodied with teeth already dug into the concrete curb, we find ourselves with the shadow of a large boot looming overhead. What better time for No Age? They know how to ecstatically rage & power on thru pain, because what else are you gonna do? The future belongs to the cockroaches, and this record is made for the disparate band of misfits who 2017 couldn’t kill.”

“Snares Like a Haircut sounds like the good shit, and smells like the buzzy burning off of an aura, the marine layer suddenly vanished, leaving a thin layer of smog over the songs, simmering sock gazing tunes, revved and displacing enormous amounts of sound soil. With Snares Like a Haircut, No Age scrub the itch in the little moments, engage actively with the process and carve/plaster/shave something in an album shape that’ll last.”

The album is previewed today by “Soft Collar Fad”. Check out the blistering rocker below, along with the album’s artwork and tracklist. No Age also have a string of tour dates scheduled for the month of November.

Snares Like a Haircut Artwork:

Snares Like a Haircut Tracklist:

01. Cruise Control

02. Stuck in the Charger

03. Drippy

04. Send Me

05. Snares Like a Haircut

06. Tidal

07. Soft Collar Fad

08. Popper

09. Secret Swamp

10. Third Grade Rave

11. Squashed

12. Primitive Plus

No Age 2017 Tour Dates:

10/20 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

11/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

11/12 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

11/13 – Wilmington, DE @ 1984

11/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere