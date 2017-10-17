No Doubt’s self-titled debut album to be reissued on vinyl for the first time

This year marks the 25th anniversary of No Doubt’s self-titled debut album. To mark the occasion, Universal Music is reissuing the LP on vinyl for the very first time on November 10th.

The forthcoming No Doubt reissue will be pressed on high-quality 180-gram vinyl. Exclusive limited-edition colored vinyl copies will also be available. While the front retains the original artwork (seen below), the back cover will feature a previously unseen band picture that dates back to the original photo sessions done for the record, which were lead by photographer Chris Cuffaro.

For the recording of No Doubt, at the time the ska outfit’s lineup was comprised of Gwen Stefani on vocals, her brother Eric Stefani on keyboards, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young. The 1992 album spawned one single, “Trapped in a Box”, along with fan favorites like “Let’s Get Back” and “Move On”. Revisit all three below. Head here to pre-order the reissue.

No Doubt 25th Anniversary Reissue Artwork: