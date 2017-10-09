Noel Gallagher premieres new single “Holy Mountain”: Stream

Photo by Lawrence Watson

Mere weeks after brother Liam made his solo debut with As You Were, Noel Gallagher will release a new record of his own with Who Built The Moon?. The 11-track LP follows 2015’s Chasing Yesterday and was recorded after a “bracing, two-year creative collaboration” with producer/DJ David Holmes. Unlike past efforts which found Gallagher writing alone most of the time, the 11 tracks on this new LP were written in Belfast and London studios right alongside Holmes. The results are an album that finds Gallagher exploring “French psychedelic pop as much as classic electro, soul, rock, disco and dance…”

Today, Gallagher has shared the first single from the album in “Holy Mountain”. In an accompanying statement, he says, “It was one of the first things David and I did on the first week of working together. I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single. There’s so much joy in it. Until the day I die, it will be one of my favourite pieces of music that I’ve ever written. It sounds great live. My kids love it, my friends’ kids all love it and I am sure ‘the kids’ will love it.” Decide for yourself and take a listen below. Update: The track features additional contributions from Paul Weller, who plays organ.

Who Built The Moon? is out November 24th. “Holy Mountain” is also being released as a standalone 12-inch accompanied by an exclusive, instrumental version of the track, as well as a non-album B-side called “Dead In The Water”. The 12-inch is available to purchase via Gallagher’s web store.