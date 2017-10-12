Owners of Breaking Bad house hoping fence will stop fans from throwing pizzas on their roof

Imagine what it’s like living in the home known on television as where Breaking Bad protagonist Walter White slowly turned into Heisenberg. Think about the tourists taking selfies out front, the trespassers entering your property, and fans looking to take home souvenirs. After years of enduring this reality, the real-life homeowners have reached a breaking point and decided to install a 6-foot high wrought iron fence around their property.

According to resident Joanne Quintana, whose mother owns the property, one of the final straws was when hundreds of people came to the house during the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. Even worse, fans have been recreating Walter White’s pizza toss from the season 3 episode, “Caballo Sin Nombre”, for years now, leading creator Vince Gilligan to urge them to stop.

“We feel like we can’t leave because when we do, something happens and that’s ridiculous,” Quintana told KOB 4 Eyewitness News. “[Tourists] feel the need to tell us to close our garage, get out of the picture, you know — tell us what to do on our own property.”

For comparison’s sake, KOB also spoke to the renter of the UNM area duplex inhabited by Jesse Pinkman on the AMC series. Weckiai Rannila said three or four people pop up every weekend to take selfies, but seemed to be taking it more in stride, as she called it annoying at worst.

That being said, owning a home and living in a duplex are two completely different beasts. Unfortunately, it seems like the fence isn’t going to prevent tenacious people from finding their way onto the property — some have already tried to climb around the construction to take a picture.

