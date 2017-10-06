Menu
Pacific Rim Uprising’s first trailer offers up meaner monsters and bigger robots: Watch

John Boyega straps up and Charlie Day returns in the sequel to Guillermo del Toro's 2013 sci-fi action film

by
on October 06, 2017, 1:15pm
A few years ago, no one would’ve predicted a sequel to Pacific Rim, Guillermo del Toro’s sweet, exciting homage to classic sci-fi, but Universal’s commitment to making it happen has been carried through with the release of the action epic’s first trailer.

John Boyega stars as a commanding Jeagar, whose rousing speech to his troops underscores footage of new, monstrous robots and a few familiar faces in Charlie Day and Rinko Kikuchi. Director Steven S. DeKnight seems to have upheld the original film’s milieu while also bringing some of the breakneck magic he’s infused into Netflix’s Daredevil. Watch it above.

Despite earning $414 million worldwide, the film’s $111 domestic haul fell below expectations, especially when factoring in its $190 million budget. While it’s exciting to see a sequel, a franchise isn’t likely unless this one really knocks it out of the park.

This trailer follows a clever teaser that debuted at Comic-Con and reintroduced us to the world via a “Jaeger Uprising Recruitment Video.” Scott EastwoodJing Tian, and Cailee Spaeny co-star in the film, which hits theaters on February 23rd, 2018.

