Paramore intimately perform After Laughter tracks for NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Paramore is the latest guest of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, in which bands perform from the cozy confines of NPR’s offices. For this installment, Hayley Williams & co. unfurl stripped-down versions of “Hard Times”, “26”, and “Fake Happy”, all selections off their newly released album, After Laughter.

Williams is the star of the show here, proving that, whether in front of a crowd of thousands or a small editorial staff and shelves of vinyl vocals, she’s a powerhouse with a voice that can move seamlessly between soft introspection and soaring ache. Catch the entire session below.

In support of the acclaimed After Laughter, Paramore are currently on the road with Best Coast. They recently played at Riot Fest in Chicago as well as covered Fleetwood Mac, The Strokes, and Drake.