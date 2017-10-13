Patricia Arquette & Carrie Stevens accuse Oliver Stone of sexual misconduct

In the wake the revelations surrounding Harvey Weinstein’s saga of systemic sexual assault and harassment, women throughout Hollywood and beyond have been shining a light on the abuse running rampant in the film industry. Many of Hollywood’s male power players are speaking out against Weinstein’s actions — and a few of those speaking out are being called out in turn. Ben Affleck has been amongst those whose inappropriate actions have come to light, and now actresses Patricia Arquette and Carrie Stevens have accused famed director Oliver Stone of sexual misconduct.

Yesterday, after seeing a The Hollywood Reporter story on Stone’s brief expression of sympathy for Weinstein, Stevens tweeted, “When I heard about Harvey, I recalled Oliver walking past me & grabbing my boob as he walked out the front door of a party. Two of a kind!”

Stevens was moved to comment after Stone made the unfortunate choice of refusing to condemn Weinstein at a press conference for the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. He said he believed “a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system” before unbelievably adding, “It’s not easy what (Weinstein) is going through either.” Yikes.

Stone later claimed he was unaware of the breadth and scope of the accusations against Weinstein before he made the comment. (A powerful white dude spoke out of his ass with great confidence? No! I’m shocked. Shocked!) He later released a statement reading, “After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape.” Stone went on to say his planned TV series Guantanamo, which was to be produced by The Weinstein Company, will be abandoned until he can find a new production partner.

Stevens explained her tweet to the Reporter and told the story of Stone’s alleged groping, which occurred at media mogul Ted Field’s home years ago. The former Playboy Playmate also shared some positive thoughts on Hugh Hefner and Playboy Enterprises in her statement, which you can read in full below.

“It was at Ted Field’s home years ago, around the time Oliver did JFK. The party was in his honor. Oliver was on his way out; Ted was seeing him to the door. Oliver spied me standing nearby and just reached out and instead of doing what a normal person does and shaking my hand, he just groped my boob and honked it like a horn and grinned and kept walking.

I was humiliated but didn’t want to complain. I didn’t want Ted to think I was ungrateful for the invitation, and I was new on the scene and just navigating my way around Hollywood. I came from the rock ‘n’ roll scene. Eric Carr from Kiss was my boyfriend and he had just passed away. I met Ted because he produced Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Kiss did the soundtrack, so I met him at the premiere. Ted is a nice guy and he knew I was having a hard time over Eric’s passing so he invited me to his party — last thing I wanted to do was be a trouble maker.

There are a million reasons girls don’t speak up. Thank God I was never alone with [Oliver Stone]. If he’s grab[bing] me like that in front of people, imagine what he would do in private, given the chance.

I am lucky I never met Harvey. Unfortunately, I have met many of their kind in this business and it took its toll. Unfortunately, I came to believe my body parts were the only thing I had going for me — and so I did Playboy. But I’ll tell you what: I always felt protected and respected by Hef and Playboy Enterprises. I do know Oliver hung out at some parties at the Mansion. Thankfully, I never saw him there. But I can tell you if he ever tried to grab anyone’s boob there, Hef would have had security show him the door.”

For her part, Arquette took to Twitter to recount an incident with Stone:

THREAD 1/ Years ago Oliver Stone wanted me to do a movie.We talked about the Material which was very sexual.The meeting was professional. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

2/ then I received from him long stem jungle roses. It's not uncommon to receive flowers but something about them felt weird. I ignored it — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

3/ then his assistant called to make sure it got them. I thanked them. He then invited me to a screening of Natual Born Killers. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

3/Something felt weird so I asked my boyfriend to go with me. The room was packed. Oliver stopped me coming out of the bathroom — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

5/ anyway never heard about the movie again & didn't care to. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

What I am saying is women are always f-cked. 1)Why didn't you say something? 2) nothing happened! 3)it's not professional if U bring BF! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

4) why DIDN'T you bring your boyfriend? 5) Believe women! & seconds later Don't believe women! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

6) Trust your instincts! 7) Your instincts are not valid! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

What I am demonstrating is the craggy and uncertain terrain women negotiate in Entertainment and all businesses. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

By all means this is a problem in Hollywood. But I have also experienced sexual impropriety in a gynecologist office. It's everywhere. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

I have experienced sexual impropriety since I was 4 years old-out in the world. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

There was a job I had when I was 15 where I experienced NO sexually questionable confusing anything. I worked for planned parenthood. @PPact — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

Oliver Stone has yet to respond to the accusations.