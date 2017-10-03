Paul McCartney, Lorde, Mick Jagger, Stephen King, and more pay tribute to Tom Petty

Photo by Philip Cosores

Tom Petty passed away last night at the age of 66 after suffering full cardiac arrest. In the hours since, there’s been no shortage of tributes for the iconic rocker. From the music world to the film community, he’s been mourned from all over the world.

Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Lorde, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Carole King, Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, Stevie Vant Zandt, Zane Lowe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ryan Adams, Gene Simmons, and Sheryl Crow all used Twitter and Instagram to offer their thoughts and bits of grief over Petty.

Other musicians that reacted to the tragic news: Ryan Adams, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, Aaron Dessner of The National, Tegan and Sara, Kings of Leon, HAIM, Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, Zane Lowe, Jason Isbell, Best Coast, Jack Antonoff, Superchunk, and Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace. Meanwhile, during last night’s show in Portland, Coldplay covered Petty’s “Free Fallin'” with R.E.M.’s Peter Buck.

Following the minute of silence, Peter Buck joined the band for this wonderful rendition of Freefalling by Tom Petty.

R42 pic.twitter.com/KzRMHYGKwS — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 3, 2017

Over in Hollywood, Stephen King, Kevin Smith, Cameron Crowe, Colin Hanks, Ed Helms, Josh Gad, John Cusack, Al Jean from The Simpsons, and Kiefer Sutherland took a moment to remember the music legend.

Check out a bunch of those social media tributes below. Shortly after Petty’s passing, Bob Dylan shared a lengthier statement on his longtime friend and colleague.

Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time. — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017

tom petty changed my life. there is a reference to him in everything i've ever written. i love his work and life. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty. Thanks for all the great rockin' music, hard to believe you're gone. — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) October 2, 2017

Safe passages to the summerlands, brother. You couldn't have left more dreams here for us. Thank you.

RIP pic.twitter.com/EhiuyHRINQ — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 3, 2017

Another great man gone too soon. #TomPetty you were an exceptional talent. Your legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/GsmySCTNfU — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 3, 2017

God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I'm sure going to miss you Tom 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/CktFyhBdxT — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 2, 2017

I am so grateful for Tom Petty's music.

Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace. https://t.co/EBOt6J38zx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 3, 2017

RIP Tom Petty

Thank you for giving so much, a lifetime of inspiration and love. Your music has changed this world for the better. pic.twitter.com/jZsjIN5Xu3 — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 2, 2017

I can't believe we have lost Tom Petty on this already horrible day. My love to his wife & children and the entire Heartbreaker family. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty. One of the great songwriters of our time. Prolific, honest and real. RIP pic.twitter.com/RpsZ5hkoyj — Harry Nilsson (@OfficialNilsson) October 2, 2017

I'm crushed…

Praying for all those affected by Vegas last night.

And now the loss of one of my great influences Tom Petty today.

-JBJ pic.twitter.com/inkGqbMvD1 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) October 2, 2017

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

I’m heartbroken to hear about Tom Petty. Tom was a hell of a songwriter and record-maker. He will be missed by everyone who loves music. L&M — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 2, 2017

What a sad day.

Love to you Tom Petty.

Love to you all

https://t.co/k45vbmqSjW — The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) October 2, 2017

Today America lost one of its musical giants. Thank you Tom Petty for all the music. To me you will live forever. pic.twitter.com/L6TrMBa6os — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) October 3, 2017

Rest In Peace Tom. pic.twitter.com/gltuVWVNVj — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) October 3, 2017

Thank you, Tom Petty, for all of the light you brought to the world. — Ed Helms (@edhelms) October 2, 2017

Growing up in the 1980s in MTV America, Tom Petty might as well have been the Beatles. the music… https://t.co/GQDjvTHeOy — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) October 3, 2017

Ugh. 💔 — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) October 2, 2017

I've loved this man my entire life. We've lost something grand. RIP Tom Petty…_b pic.twitter.com/hMKmB5qgxp — Silversun Pickups (@SSPU) October 2, 2017

An artist who's music truly changed my life. To have lived in a time. #RIPTomPetty pic.twitter.com/PTPv45r0gb — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) October 2, 2017

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Damn it. NO! Tom Petty got me thru this morning…. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) October 2, 2017

Write his name in the sky #riptompetty https://t.co/4AqSrwg47l — Veruca Salt (@verucasalt) October 2, 2017

Damn ….Tom Petty I remember standing backstage w him & he tells me 'Go Get Em at a. Presentation #rockAnointed — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 2, 2017

Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty's music and songs are timeless. He was a wonderful writer, musician and singer. Irreplaceable and unique. #RIPTomPetty pic.twitter.com/SuIvDPOtIb — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 3, 2017

Wow. Another legend departs. You belong among the wildflowers Tom. Thank you for the music. — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty was unique in that his music was a bridge for two generations. Connecting kids to their parents with simple, beautiful rock songs — Classixx (@Classixx) October 2, 2017

One night when I was 11, I played The Waiting by #TomPetty on a jukebox 100 times in a row. Loved the man's voice & his art. RIP, Legend. pic.twitter.com/DSrCRTVX8i — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 2, 2017

I've just heard the news about Tom petty….I can't fully comprehend this news. Tom petty was everything to me. I'm devastated. — lanzo (@babyhaim) October 2, 2017

Always reached 2 turn up the volume knob when Tom came on the radio. Thx for all those verses and choruses. #RIPTP — !!! (@chkchkchk) October 2, 2017

We've lost music lovers & music makers today. We don’t know how to cope, so we continue to work, with broken hearts, in the name of music. — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) October 2, 2017

"I wanna write her name in the sky

I'm gonna free fall out into nothing

Gonna leave this world for a while" Rest in peace Tom Petty 💔 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) October 3, 2017

😭 ❤️ Tom Petty ❤️😭 — La Sera // Katy (@iamkatygoodman) October 2, 2017

Dear God, please don't take Tom Petty away from us. We still need him here… — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty. — HEALTH (@_HEALTH_) October 2, 2017

At a Tom Petty show in Austin walking toward it, a full 3/4 of a mile to the stage every single person living was singing every word. That's the kinda powerful love you don't see everyday, but the kind we all long for when we think about our society and togetherness ❤️ — Neko Case (@NekoCase) October 2, 2017

I can't think of an important moment in my life without an accompanying Tom Petty song. Every night we walk off stage to his music. So sad. — Jason IsBOO (@JasonIsbell) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty was one of the biggest inspirations for me as a musician. This one will hurt for a long time. Truly one of the sweetest people on earth. Rest In Peace brother. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) October 2, 2017

My ❤️ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I'm one. — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 2, 2017

Tom petty – what a day – — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 2, 2017

Today Just gets worse . The very talented musician , writer Tom Petty has just passed away . Another great has… https://t.co/7L6gdlMD3E — Meat Loaf (@RealMeatLoaf) October 2, 2017

My first CD was 'Full Moon Fever'… my first live performances were strumming a tennis racket while singing along. Tom Petty forever. — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) October 2, 2017

tom petty. weeping at the dmv. — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) October 2, 2017

damn we love you Tom Petty. incredible songwriter. "free fallin" is truly one of the greatest pieces of american art. so perfect & sad — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) October 2, 2017

Thank you @tompetty for showing us how elegant/simple songwriting can be when it's done right. Rest In Peace — Young the Giant (@youngthegiant) October 2, 2017

Noooo… Not Tom Petty. I can't even put into words how heartbroken I am. Praying for Adria & his family pic.twitter.com/0nW0dwe8jj — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) October 2, 2017

TP is dead?

IT CAN'T BE!!!!!!!!!!!

🎶❤️❤️❤️😢😢😢❤️❤️❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/zgmjtBA3Cv — Ben Kweller (@benkweller) October 2, 2017

Too much sad news in one day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/RkqHN94Iij — FUNK DOCS (@Chromeo) October 2, 2017

So saddened to hear of @tompetty passing. He's was such sweet person to us and a once in a lifetime artist. — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty noooo 😦 💔 sleep easy legend ✌️ — T-PAN-G (@TogetherPangea) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty was one of the greatest humans to ever live. I’m gonna miss him. — Rogue Wave (@roguewaveband) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty — UMO (@UMO) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers – The Waiting https://t.co/gATc7qoBv1 via @YouTube — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty. So sad. — superchunk (@superchunk) October 2, 2017

Bless Tom Petty — David Bazan (@davidbazan) October 2, 2017

THANK YOU FOR ALL THE GIFTS YOU GAVE US. I am honored to have been there for your final show on the earth. #RIPTomPetty #hollywoodbowl A post shared by Juliette Lewis (@juliettelewis) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Fuck. #rip A post shared by Richard Marx (@therichardmarx) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT