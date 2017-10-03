Paul McCartney, Lorde, Mick Jagger, Stephen King, and more pay tribute to Tom Petty

Photo by Philip Cosores
Tom Petty passed away last night at the age of 66 after suffering full cardiac arrest. In the hours since, there’s been no shortage of tributes for the iconic rocker. From the music world to the film community, he’s been mourned from all over the world.
Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Lorde, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Carole King, Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, Stevie Vant Zandt, Zane Lowe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ryan Adams, Gene Simmons, and Sheryl Crow all used Twitter and Instagram to offer their thoughts and bits of grief over Petty.
(Read: The Very Best of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers)
Other musicians that reacted to the tragic news: Ryan Adams, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, Aaron Dessner of The National, Tegan and Sara, Kings of Leon, HAIM, Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, Zane Lowe, Jason Isbell, Best Coast, Jack Antonoff, Superchunk, and Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace. Meanwhile, during last night’s show in Portland, Coldplay covered Petty’s “Free Fallin'” with R.E.M.’s Peter Buck.
Over in Hollywood, Stephen King, Kevin Smith, Cameron Crowe, Colin Hanks, Ed Helms, Josh Gad, John Cusack, Al Jean from The Simpsons, and Kiefer Sutherland took a moment to remember the music legend.
Check out a bunch of those social media tributes below. Shortly after Petty’s passing, Bob Dylan shared a lengthier statement on his longtime friend and colleague.