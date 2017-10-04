Pedro the Lion announce reunion shows

Photo by Jim Bennett

Seattle indie rock band Pedro the Lion split up in 2006 after earning a cult following through four full-length LPs. Since then, the band’s driving force and only constant member, David Bazan, has been recording and performing music solo. Today, Bazan has announced he’s bringing the band back for a string of reunion shows this December.

Pedro the Lion will play a pair of dates in Portland, Oregon before moving on to Seattle, Washington for two more shows. Bazan promises there’s also a full US tour to follow. Find the complete schedule below.

Pedro the Lion 2017 Tour Dates:

12/16 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/21 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

12/22 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

It’s worth noting this year is the 15th anniversary of Pedro the Lion’s 2002 concept album, Control, which Bazan took on the road as a solo act in 2012.

Bazan is currently touring behind his 2016 album, Blanco. Find the full schedule below.

David Bazan 2017 Tour Dates:

10/12 – Champaign, IL @ Living Room Show

10/13 – Springfield, IL @ Living Room Show

10/14 – Bloomington, IL @ Living Room Show

10/14 – Glen Ellyn, IL @ Living Room Show

10/15 – Morton Grove, IL @ Living Room Show

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Living Room Show

11/05 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room at The Crofoot

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

11/08 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/12 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

11/13 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room

11/15 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

11/19 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

11/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

11/30 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

12/01 – Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge

Revisit “Magazine” from Pedro the Lion’s Control: