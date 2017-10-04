Pedro the Lion announce reunion shows

Photo by Jim Bennett
Seattle indie rock band Pedro the Lion split up in 2006 after earning a cult following through four full-length LPs. Since then, the band’s driving force and only constant member, David Bazan, has been recording and performing music solo. Today, Bazan has announced he’s bringing the band back for a string of reunion shows this December.
Pedro the Lion will play a pair of dates in Portland, Oregon before moving on to Seattle, Washington for two more shows. Bazan promises there’s also a full US tour to follow. Find the complete schedule below.
Pedro the Lion 2017 Tour Dates:
12/16 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
12/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
12/21 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
12/22 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
It’s worth noting this year is the 15th anniversary of Pedro the Lion’s 2002 concept album, Control, which Bazan took on the road as a solo act in 2012.
Bazan is currently touring behind his 2016 album, Blanco. Find the full schedule below.
David Bazan 2017 Tour Dates:
10/12 – Champaign, IL @ Living Room Show
10/13 – Springfield, IL @ Living Room Show
10/14 – Bloomington, IL @ Living Room Show
10/14 – Glen Ellyn, IL @ Living Room Show
10/15 – Morton Grove, IL @ Living Room Show
10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Living Room Show
11/05 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room at The Crofoot
11/06 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake
11/08 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC
11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/12 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
11/13 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room
11/15 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
11/19 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
11/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
11/30 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
12/01 – Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge
Revisit “Magazine” from Pedro the Lion’s Control: