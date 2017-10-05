Phoebe Bridgers covers Tom Petty’s “It’ll All Work Out” in Brooklyn: Watch

The list of artists who have honored the legendary Tom Petty following his passing earlier this week continues to grow. Consequence of Sound’s Artist of the Month for September Phoebe Bridgers is the latest to add her voice to the chorus of tributes, as she covered a Petty deep cut last night in Brooklyn.

While performing at Baby’s All Right in support of her debut full-length, Stranger in the Alps, the indie folk singer-songwriter delivered “It’ll All Work Out” off The Heartbreakers’ 1987 record Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough). The original is almost a Scottish hymnal; Bridgers adds a mournful emotionality to the affair, turning it into a dolefully comforting campfire tune. Take a look at her performance above, and the original is below for comparisons sake.

Miley Cyrus, Wilco, The National, Father John Misty, and Fleet Foxes are some of the many other artists who have been remembering Petty by covering his songs. Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, and many others have also expressed their sorrow in one form or another.