Phoenix perform “Telefono” on Seth Meyers, share video for “Ti Amo”: Watch

Phoenix wrapped up a scorching summer tour not too long ago, but already they’re prepping a return to the road. To help kick off an upcoming run of North American dates, the French indie pop outfit made an appearance on Monday’s edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The band offered up a retro-tinged yet sleek rendition of “Telefono”, taken from their recently released sixth album, Ti Amo. Frontman Thomas Mars began the performance inside an actual phone booth situated on the side of the stage, and he also spoke on an old rotary phone in between verses. Replay it all up above.

Additionally, Phoenix has unveiled a new video for the title track to Ti Amo. Shot on 16mm film by WIISSA, the visual is described as “a glorious celebration of love, a fizzy burst of prosecco, La Dolce Vita, mopeds, and sloppy gelato-laced kisses.” Special, limited edition VHS copies of the video will also be available in the Supermercato vending machine at Phoenix’s upcoming shows.

Find the group’s full tour schedule here.