Princess Nokia tosses hot soup at a Lime-A-Rita drinking racist on the New York subway: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores

New York MC Princess Nokia is taking credit for confronting a drunk racist in a viral video. The clips shows a belligerent white man screaming the N word at a group of passengers who eventually kick him off the train. As the man attempts to reenter the car, the rapper born Destiny Frasqueri can be seen tossing hot soup at the aggressor.

According to Nokia and other witnesses, the man, identified by The Gothamist as Paul Lawson, was verbally assaulting a group of teenage boys, berating them with the N word. When Nokia and others on the train stood up for the teens, Lawson turned his Lime-A-Rite-fueled aggression on them. He shouted about First Amendment rights and claimed to have a law degree from NYU (a source told Gothamist that while Lawson did graduate NYU, it was not the Law School). At one point, he can be heard chanting the N word.

Fed up with racist harassment on their commute, a group of individuals forced Lawson from the train at the next stop. When he attempted to reenter the car, Nokia unloaded her dinner at the man. Later, the rapper took to Twitter to explain her side of the story, saying that Lawson called her the N word after she stood up for the teens. “And yes, I threw hot soup in this mans face and kicked him off off the train, and kicked in the face,” [sic] she wrote. “Any other racists wanna try us again?”

She went on, “I witness blatant racism in public constantly, and it is heartbreaking to witness such hatred and bigotry go undefended. It take alot of risks trying to stand up to racist & bigots. Putting yourself in potential danger is scary ASF, esp as a young women. But I be damned if I let some drunk bigot call a group of young teenage boys racist names and allow him to get away with it.” [sic]

The Gothamist also reported that once the man was off the train, Nokia was noticeably upset over the incident and was comforted by her fellow passengers. Read all her remarks below.

this bigot called a group of teenage boys "niggers" on the train so I stood up and slapped him and everybody on the train backed me up https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

When I slapped him he called me a nigger, and when I did all my brothers on the train came to my side and held my hand and comforted me https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

although painful and humiliating we stood together and kicked this disgusting racist off the train so we could ride in peace away from him https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

And yes I threw hot soup in this mans face and kicked him off off the train , and kicked in the face.

Any other racists wanna try us again? https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

The important matter is: I will do anything to defend the honor of my brothers and sisters #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

I witness blatant racism in public constanly, and it is heartbreaking to witness such hatred and bigotry go Un defended — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

It take alot of risks trying to stand up to racist & bigots. Putting yourself in potential danger is scary ASF, esp as a young women — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

But I be damned if i let some drunk bigot call a group of young teenage boys racist names and allow him to get away with it ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

today tommorow and forever pic.twitter.com/3dxfyOqWw4 — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

Lawson also took to social media in an attempt to defend his actions. Gothamist grabbed screenshots of some of his posts before they were deleted, including one that read, “I’m not sorry I feel bad I used that word but I was making a point, lots of comedians do that; it’s the first fucking ammendment and look at the liberal mob beating up the peaceful protester now fucking losers.” [sic] Apparently whatever NYU school he did attend wasn’t so solid on the whole linguistic connotation thing.

Another post stated that Lawson was “getting help,” and it appears he needs it. It turns out this isn’t the first time he’s gotten into a racially heated confrontation on the subway. Back in May, a video of Lawson provoking another passenger also went viral. That, too, ended with him being forced from the train, as you can see below.

It seems Lawson has a pattern of trying to get a rouse out of folks so he can goad them into fights. That right there is intention to incite violence with hate speech, which if he truly did have a law degree from NYU, he’d know is not protected under the First Amendment. Thankfully, Princess Nokia was on hand to give him the lesson he so badly needed. We just hope she was able to get something else to replace her dinner.