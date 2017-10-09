QOTSA plays live mashup of “Feel Good Hit of the Summer” and Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”: Watch

Throughout their tour in support of Villains, Queens of the Stone Age have dedicated a portion of each set to paying tribute to a fellow musician by interpolating their lyrics into the second verse of “Feel Good Hit of the Summer”. Previously we’ve seen Josh Homme croon the lyrics to Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab”, INXS’ “Devil Inside”, and Gorillaz’s “Clint Eastwood”. During their set at Cal Jam on Saturday, QOTSA showed some love to the festival’s organizers, Foo Fighters, with a brief cover of “Everlong”. Watch crowd-sourced footage above.

Check out our full coverage of this weekend’s Cal Jam here. Early next year, Foo Fighters and QOTSA will join forces to tour South America, and we’re mad jealous.