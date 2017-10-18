Queens of the Stone Age announce 2018 North American tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

Queens of the Stone Age are amidst a world tour in support of their latest rock juggernaut, Villains. They’ve been playing shows across the US for a few weeks now, with several more dates to come before the end of October. After that, they’ll head to Europe for a month or so, then in December they’ll return home to LA for an appearance at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas alongside Morrissey, Muse, and The Killers. Further West Coast shows are scheduled for January, as the band revealed today, including stops in Western Canada, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Vegas. After that they’ll travel to South America for a co-headlining tour with friends and fellow rock titans Foo Fighters. See the fully updated tour schedule below.

Queens of the Stone Age 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre *

10/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

10/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

10/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

11/04 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

11/05 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

11/06 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

11/07 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

11/09 – Oberhausen, DE @ Konig-Pilsener Arena

11/10 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/11 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrome

11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap1

11/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

11/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis

11/18 – London, UK @ SSE Arena

11/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

11/21 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

11/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (Almost Acoustic Christmas)

01/22 – Victoria, BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre

01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

01/25 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

01/26 – Portland, OR @ Rose Quarter – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

01/27 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center For the Performng Arts

01/29 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena

01/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Arena

02/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fourm

02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #

02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #

03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #

03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #

03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #

* = w/ Royal Blood

^ = w/ Ty Segall

# = w/ Foo Fighters

Watch Queens of the Stone Age perform “The Evil Has Landed” live during a recent in-studio session for KCRW: