Queens of the Stone Age announce 2018 North American tour

Photo by Philip Cosores
Queens of the Stone Age are amidst a world tour in support of their latest rock juggernaut, Villains. They’ve been playing shows across the US for a few weeks now, with several more dates to come before the end of October. After that, they’ll head to Europe for a month or so, then in December they’ll return home to LA for an appearance at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas alongside Morrissey, Muse, and The Killers. Further West Coast shows are scheduled for January, as the band revealed today, including stops in Western Canada, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Vegas. After that they’ll travel to South America for a co-headlining tour with friends and fellow rock titans Foo Fighters. See the fully updated tour schedule below.
Queens of the Stone Age 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre *
10/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
10/21 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *
10/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *
10/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
11/04 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
11/05 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
11/06 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
11/07 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena
11/09 – Oberhausen, DE @ Konig-Pilsener Arena
11/10 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
11/11 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrome
11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap1
11/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
11/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis
11/18 – London, UK @ SSE Arena
11/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
11/21 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
11/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (Almost Acoustic Christmas)
01/22 – Victoria, BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre
01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
01/25 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
01/26 – Portland, OR @ Rose Quarter – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
01/27 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center For the Performng Arts
01/29 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena
01/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Arena
02/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^
02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fourm
02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #
02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #
03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #
03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #
03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #
* = w/ Royal Blood
^ = w/ Ty Segall
# = w/ Foo Fighters
Watch Queens of the Stone Age perform “The Evil Has Landed” live during a recent in-studio session for KCRW: