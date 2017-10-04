Menu
Queens of the Stone Age perform “Villains of Circumstance” with string section: Watch

A surprising arrangement as staged for the latest episode of Later... with Jools Holland

on October 04, 2017, 12:42am
With a whirlwind of interviews, photoshoots, and TV appearances, promoting a new album can be a tedious process. As they market their latest rock opus, Villains, Queens of the Stone Age have kept things fresh with fun videosoddball covers, and alternate arrangements of their songs. We witnessed the latter during the band’s TV appearance on Later… with Jools Holland on Tuesday, as Josh Homme and Dean Fertita debuted a stripped-down rendition of “Villains of Circumstance” featuring the accompaniment of a string section. The stirring performance can be replayed in full below, or via BBC’s website.

Queens of the Stone Age are heading back home for an appearance at Foo Fighters’ Cal JAM 17 this weekend. The two bands will also tour Latin America together early next year.

