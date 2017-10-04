Queens of the Stone Age perform “Villains of Circumstance” with string section: Watch

With a whirlwind of interviews, photoshoots, and TV appearances, promoting a new album can be a tedious process. As they market their latest rock opus, Villains, Queens of the Stone Age have kept things fresh with fun videos, oddball covers, and alternate arrangements of their songs. We witnessed the latter during the band’s TV appearance on Later… with Jools Holland on Tuesday, as Josh Homme and Dean Fertita debuted a stripped-down rendition of “Villains of Circumstance” featuring the accompaniment of a string section. The stirring performance can be replayed in full below, or via BBC’s website.

Queens of the Stone Age are heading back home for an appearance at Foo Fighters’ Cal JAM 17 this weekend. The two bands will also tour Latin America together early next year.