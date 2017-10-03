Quicksand share new song and video, “Cosmonauts”: Watch

One of the best and most under-appreciated post-hardcore bands of the 1990’s, Quicksand, is set to return with Interiors, their first new album in 22 years. Ahead of its November 10th release date, the band has previewed “Cosmonauts”, along with its accompanying visual.

Quicksand recorded Interiors with producer and engineer Will Yip (Pianos Become Teeth, The Menzingers) and aims to recapture the emotional, driving guitar-centric musical identity that the band conjured well enough to score touring spots with the likes of Helmet, Fugazi, Rage Against the Machine, and Anthrax in the 90’s. This is an exciting time for Quicksand and fans of the band, as the group just finished a successful headlining tour across North America, apparently burying the hatchet on any internal strife that lead to the band’s too soon disbandment in 1995.

November will see the band light out for Europe, you can find those dates listed below, along with the album art and tracklist, as well as the video for the previously shared “Illuminatti”. You can pre-order Interiors here.

Interiors Artwork:

Interiors Tracklist:

01. Illuminant

02. Under The Screw

03. Warm And Low

04. >

05. Cosmonauts

06. Interiors

07. Hyperion

08. Fire This Time

09. Feels Like A Weight Has Been Lifted

10. >>

11. Sick Mind

12. Normal Love

Quicksand 2017 Tour Dates:

11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

11/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefarlich

11/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/19 – Berlin, DE @ SO36

11/20 – Munich, DE @ Strom

11/21 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club

11/22 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo

11/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

11/25 – Manchester, UK @ Sound Control

11/26 – London, UK @ Islington Academy