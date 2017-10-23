R.I.P. Daisy Berkowitz, founding member of Marilyn Manson has died at 49

Daisy Berkowitz, co-founding member and guitarist of Marilyn Manson, has died following a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 49 years old.

Berkowitz, whose real name was Scott Putesky, met Brian Warner in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 1989. They soon formed Marilyn Manson & The Spooky Kids, with Putesky playing guitar, bass, keys, and drum machine. He also taught Warner (who would adopt the band’s name as his own) about vocal performance, recording, and arranging.

Marilyn Manson & The Spooky Kids’ initial stab at an album, 1993’sThe Manson Family Album, was scrapped due to Warner’s dissatisfaction with the album’s production. The band subsequently entered the studio with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, who helmed a reworked version, which they dubbed, Portrait of an American Family, and which was released in 1994. The following year, the band dropped their Smells Like Children EP.

Berkowitz’s tenure with Marilyn Manson came to an end in 1996 amidst the recording of the band’s sophomore full-length, Antichrist Superstar. Though he departed halfway through the album’s recording, citing creative differences, he was still credited on six tracks, including “Irresponsible Hate Anthem” and “Man That You Fear”.

Following his exit from Marilyn Manson, Putesky began performing music under his own initials, SMP. His most notable gig came in 1998 when he joined the riot grrrl band Jack Off Jill. He appeared on their 1998 EP, Covetous Creature, and toured with them as their live guitarist until his involvement ended the following year.

In 1999, Berkowitz sued Marilyn Manson for unpaid royalties relating to his contributions to Antichrist Superstar. He was also awarded the rights to 21 unreleased recordings by Marilyn Manson & the Spooky Kids. He released a portion of those recordings in the 2004 compilation, Lunch Boxes & Choklit Cows, and further tracks were leaked onto the web the following year.

In September 2013, Putesky was diagnosed with stage-four colon cancer. Jack Off Jill confirmed news of Putesky’s passing on their Facebook page on Sunday.

