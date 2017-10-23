R.I.P. George Young, AC/DC producer has died at 70

Pictured from left to right: Angus, Malcolm, and George Young

George Young, an Australian musician and record producer who guided his younger brothers Malcolm and Angus in the early years of their band AC/DC, has died at the age of 70.

In the early 1960s, Young played rhythm co-guitar in the Australian rock band The Easybeats and also co-wrote nearly all of the band’s songs, including international hit “Friday on My Mind”. He also penned John Paul Young’s chart-topping song, “Love Is in the Air”.

Following the dissolution of The Easybeats in 1970, George started his own production company and worked closely with his younger brothers, Malcolm and Angus, as they launched their own band in AC/DC. George co-produced and played bass guitar on several of the band’s earliest and most successful albums, including High Voltage, T.N.T., Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, Let There Be Rock, and Powerage.

“Without his help and guidance there would not have been an AC/DC,” the band said in a statement announcing Young’s passing. “As a musician, songwriter, producer, advisor and much, much more, you could not ask for a more dedicated and professional man.”

Revisit some of Young’s notable works: