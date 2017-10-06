R.I.P. Ralphie May, standup comic has died at 45

Comedian Ralphie May has died at the age of 45.

According to TMZ, May had been battling pneumonia for six weeks and died of cardiac arrest. His body was discovered Friday morning in his Las Vegas residence. May’s manager confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter, but provided no additional details.

Despite his illness, May had maintained a packed touring schedule, including a show Thursday night in Las Vegas.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee native first gained notoriety as a contestant on season one of Last Comic Standing. His second-place finish on the show jump-started a career that included four stand-up specials for Comedy Central, as well as appearances on The Tonight Show and Inside Amy Schumer. He put out seven albums and was known for his prolific touring schedule.