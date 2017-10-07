R.I.P. Walter “Bunny” Sigler, Philadelphia soul music legend has died at 76

Ugh. Just when we thought this most shitty of weeks was over, Philly soul legend Walter “Bunny” Sigler has died from a heart attack at the age of 76. Sigler was an immense and multi-faceted talent who shined as a singer, songwriter and producer over a career that began in 1959, and is best known for helping craft soul music’s famed “Philly Sound” with the team of Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.

Sigler made his bones and perfected that Philly Sound—which denotes soul music from the 1960’s and 70’s that blended funk and big band styles and was often peppered with lush string arrangements—working with the likes of Patti LaBelle, Barbara Mason, Lou Rawls and The O’Jays. Being an integral part of the soul, R&B and funk scenes of the 60’s and 70’s meant that Sigler’s work was beloved in the hip-hop community, and heavyweights like Jay-Z and Outkast sampled his work. Bunny also collaborated with the The on their Game Theory track “Long Time”, and earlier this year released two songs, “Till I See You Again” and “Angel Eyes” from a as-yet-unreleased record called Young at Heart.

Roots drummer Questlove mourned Sigler on Instagram:

Remember this true master of modern music with some of his choicest cuts below, and blast them loud this weekend while you “Let The Good Times Roll & Feel So Good”, just as Bunny would have wanted it. RIP.