R. Kelly’s former girlfriend details harrowing relationship: “I was getting punished for something every week”

Accusations of sexual misconduct against R. Kelly are nothing new; from his illegal marriage to Aaliyah, to the infamous video of him allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl, the singer’s history is littered with predatory incidents. New allegations surfaced over the summer when longtime Chicago music journalist Jim DeRogatis published an article in Buzzfeed in which he accused Kelly of holding women in a multi-state sex cult. The story detailed how Kelly sought to controls the eating habits, attire, bathing, sleep schedules, and sexual activities of six women. Now, one of Kelly’s alleged victims has spoken to Rolling Stone about her harrowing two-year relationship with the singer.

The woman, a former radio DJ named Kitti Jones, first met Kelly following a concert in Dallas in June 2011. They soon began texting and, two months later, met up in Dallas. Jones said that immediately upon entering her hotel room, Kelly began pleasuring himself. “I was attracted to him and was just like, ‘Well, OK. Fine,'” she recounted. “Maybe he just has weird ways of getting off.” She said Kelly was “like a drill sergeant even when he was pleasuring me. He was telling me how to bend my back or move my leg here. I’m like, ‘Why is he directing it like this?’ It was very uncomfortable.”

By November 2011, Jones had quit her job and moved to Chicago, where she and Kelly lived together in Trump Tower. Almost immediately, according to Jones, he began micromanaging her every movement. He required that Jones wear baggy sweatpants when she was in public and constantly text him of her whereabouts. Kelly demanded he be called “daddy.”

Jones said Kelly became abusive when she asked him about the infamous “pee tape,” which led to his arrest for child pornography in 2003 (he was acquitted in trial). “I was putting my hand over my face and telling him I was sorry,” Jones told Rolling Stone. “He would start kicking me, telling me I was a stupid bitch [and] don’t ever get in his business.”

The following year saw Kelly embark on a lengthy tour during which he made Jones part of his act. As Rolling Stone notes, Jones was literally placed inside a cage erected on stage. Kelly entered the cage and began simulating oral sex. “‘I’ve never paraded around anybody before,'” Jones said Kelly told her before the tour started. “‘I’m gonna make sure people see us together.'”

In January 2013, Kelly moved Jones to his Chicago recording studio, where she lived with two of Kelly’s other girlfriends. Cameras watched the women’s every move and would use starvation as a punishment for not following his orders. In some instances, Kelly would go days without eating. She and his other girlfriends were required to look down when walking outside of their room.

By March, Kelly began forcing Jones to have sex with other women. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, I didn’t want to do it and I would tell him I didn’t want to do it,” Jones claimed, adding that she once vomited after performing oral sex on another one of Kelly’s girlfriends. Jones also said Kelly urinated on two women during a sex act, after which he demanded one of his girlfriend to clean up. Jones called the period between March and September 2013 as “six months of hell.” “If I wasn’t getting slapped, I wasn’t eating or my phone was gone,” she said. At one point, she said she considered suicide.

In September, Jones finally left Kelly and moved back to Dallas. Two months later, however, they reunited when Kelly played a concert in the city. When she got on the tour bus, she said Kelly assaulted her.

In the subsequent years, she sought to rebuild her life, started a a nonprofit organization called Stop Protecting Your Abuser, and assisted the parents of Joycelyn Savage, one of Kelly’s current girlfriends. Even still, she said she still has feelings for Kelly and reached out to him after watching him walk out of an combative interview with Huffington Post: “I was like, oh my God, poor thing,” she aid.

In a statement issued to Rolling Stone, a representative for Kelly categorically denied the allegations. “Mr. Kelly is aware of the repeated and now evolving claims of [Ms. Jones],” Kelly’s representative wrote in a statement. “It is unfortunate that Ms. Jones, after public statements to the contrary, is now attempting to portray a relationship history with Mr. Kelly as anything other than consensual involvement between two adults. As stated previously, Mr. Kelly does not control the decision-making or force the actions of any other human being, including Ms. Jones, by her own admission. Any claim of wrongdoing of any kind or of mistreatment of any woman by him is false, ill-motived and defamatory.”

Read the full Rolling Stone article here.