Radiohead announce career-spanning songbook

Radiohead has announced a gargantuan, 400-page songbook entitled, Radiohead Complete. Featuring lyrics and chords to over 160 songs, including rarities and B-sides, the collection also includes 48 pages of new artwork from frequent Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood. It’s expected to ship November 27th and is currently available for pre-order.

The release follow’s last year’s songbook for their album A Moon Shaped Pool, and earlier this year the band put out two collections of electric and acoustic guitar sheet music. In the midst of a reflective period, Radiohead also recently released a deluxe reissue of its groundbreaking OK Computer in commemoration of the album’s 20th anniversary. All this comes as the band has been announced as nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2018. Even still, we’re guessing this new songbook won’t be on FOX News’ Holiday gift guide.

Find the songbook’s Donwood-designed cover artwork below.