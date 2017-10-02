Radiohead’s Thom Yorke announces rare solo tour dates

Photo by Autumn Andel

Thom Yorke was recently announced as a headliner for Houston’s Day For Night Festival, alongside Nine Inch Nails, Solange, St. Vincent, and more. Now, the Radiohead frontman has confirmed two additional live dates for December 12th at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles and December 14th at the Fox Theater in Oakland.

The forthcoming performances are described as a “live mix,” featuring tracks from across Yorke’s solo catalog as performed alongside Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri.

A W.A.S.T.E. fan pre-sale will go down Thursday, October 5th, with a public on-sale following on the 6th.

Yorke has also announced plans to reissue his 2014 solo LP, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes. Initially released exclusively via BitTorrent, the album will be available in CD and vinyl formats beginning December 8th. Also on that day the album will return to streaming services. Pre-orders are ongoing via Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. web store.

Thom Yorke 2017 Tour Dates:

12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater

12/14 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

12/17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival

Revisit Yorke’s video for “A Brain In A Bottle”: