Ranking: Every John Carpenter Movie from Worst to Best

Artwork by Steven Fiche.

Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of The Master of Horror.

Dark streets, empty lawns, singing trees, and the nauseating pulse of synths — you’re watching a John Carpenter film. Chances are the Master of Horror was responsible for a few of your earliest childhood nightmares. He’s more or less the Ray Bradbury of filmmaking, an underrated visionary who can conjure up a brand of fear that’s both out-of-this-world and within your reach.

(Track by Track with John Carpenter)

Seven years have passed since he’s released a proper feature film, but nonetheless he’s kept busy. Today, he’ll drop a new collection, Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, which features re-recordings of all his iconic themes. In celebration, we decided to revisit his filmography, face the terror that lies within, and share our findings with you.

After all, everyone’s entitled to one good scare.

–Michael Roffman

Editor-in-Chief

_________________________________________________________