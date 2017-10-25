Ranking: Every Weezer Album from Worst to Best

Note: This feature was originally published in October 2014. We’ve updated it with the release of Pacific Daydream.



Put this in your hash pipe and smoke it: Weezer doesn’t have a bad album. No, not every record of theirs is great, but even the misfires get brownie points from us for having a point of view. And yes, that includes Raditude (more on that on the next page). It’s hard to call a piece of art a failure if it’s at least trying to get at something. Of course, fans, critics, and casual listeners are all entitled to their opinion, but after 20 years, it’s worth evaluating some of our harsher criticisms, especially if the band in question has been on a roll with their more recent output. So, let’s go back, back to the shack (no more puns, we promise) to rank Weezer’s output from worst to best. Just don’t get stuck in the past like many of us have (including myself) when reviewing their work. Something tells us there’s still a lot to look forward to.

–Dan Caffrey

Senior Staff Writer

