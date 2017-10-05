Real Estate postpone tour until early 2018

Photo by Philip Cosores

Real Estate were set to tour a portion of the West Coast this month in support of their latest album, In Mind. The band’s plans have changed, however, with those dates being pushed back to February 2018.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the postponement is attributed to “unforeseen reasons” that affect the indie rockers’ ability to perform live as they’d like. “As Real Estate, we always strive to bring you the best possible live show,” the note reads, “and for a mix of unforeseen reasons both personal and professional, we’ve realized that we weren’t going to be able to do that on this upcoming run.” Boulder, Oakland, Phoenix, and Los Angeles were among the cities rescheduled for early next year.

Consult the updated itinerary below and read the band’s full message.

Real Estate 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Fountain Square Music Festival

10/07 – Boston, MA @ Agannis Arena

11/12 – Austin, TX @ Sound on Sound Fest

02/18 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater

02/24 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

02/25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club

02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

02/27 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box

02/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel

Revisit the music video for In Mind single “Stained Glass”: