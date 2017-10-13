Real Estate reveal former guitarist Matt Mondanile was fired for “unacceptable treatment of women”

Real Estate announced the departure of guitarist Matt Mondanile last summer, citing his desire to focus on his solo project, Ducktails. Now, however, the band has revealed that Mondanile was actually dismissed after the other members were made aware of “allegations of unacceptable treatment of women.”

In a statement to Pitchfork, Real Estate said Mondanile was actually fired in February of last year, some three months before the split was made public. The band noted that “while we urged him to seek counseling at the time of termination, we are no longer in contact.” They also added that they “applaud the courage of the women who came forward to make us aware so that we could address the issue head on.”

Domino Recording Co., Ducktails’ former label, issued a separate statement saying Mondanile is no longer signed to the label. His last album as Ducktails, Jersey Devil, was released earlier this month on his own New Images label.

Julian Lynch replaced Mondanile in Real Estate and is still a member of the band. Read the group’s full statement below.

“Matt Mondanile was fired in February 2016 when allegations of unacceptable treatment of women were brought to our attention. While we urged him to seek counseling at the time of termination, we are no longer in contact. We feel that any abuse of one’s power or status to victimize another is completely unacceptable. We applaud the courage of the women who came forward to make us aware so that we could address the issue head on.”