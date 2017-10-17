Record Store Day Black Friday reveals full list of exclusive releases

As per tradition, the organizers of Record Store Day will hold a satellite event on Black Friday (November 24th). Though the day doesn’t offer the number of releases as the main event in April, there are still some exclusive, limited-edition releases to be hand. We’ve singled out a few notable releases below, and you can find the full list here.

— Sir Paul McCartney gifts a pair of 7-inch releases, one on red vinyl and the other on green, featuring a new version of his classic “Wonderful Christmastime” re-recorded with The Roots. The red vinyl is backed by a live Norah Jones performance of “Peace”, while the green vinyl b-side features The Decemberists’ rendition of “Jesus Christ”.

— In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Neil Young’s classic album Harvest Moon has been remastered and pressed on vinyl in North America for the first time.

— Fans of Tori Amos can pick up a limited-edition Russian EP, featuring four songs from her latest album, Native Invader. This EP comes complete with labels printed in Russian and pressed on orange colored vinyl.

— Fleet Foxes will release The Electric Lady Session, an EP of live recordings from a session at New York’s legendary Electric Lady Studios.

— At the Drive-In will release their new EP, Diamanté, featuring three new tracks pressed on coke bottle green with bone splatter vinyl. 100 copies will be pressed on black/doublemint vinyl and randomly inserted into distribution.

— Death From Above will unveil a clear 7-inch single featuring “Freeze Me” from their latest album, Outrage! Is Now, along with an unreleased bonus track called “Keep it Real Dumb”.

— For the Grateful Dead fans, the band’s Arista-era releases are collected in a new box set. The Grateful Dead Records Collection compiles Wake of the Flood, Blues For Allah, From the Mars Hotel, and the double live album Steal Your Face, as well as Jerry Garcia’s own Side Trips, Vol One.

— A two-volume compilation of J. Dilla beats entitled, Delights, will be released on limited color vinyl (Vol 1 on green and Vol 2 on purple), and a portion of the proceeds will directly benefit each of Dilla’s two daughters, whose profiles grace the album covers.

— Three 6 Mafia’s Chpt. 2 will be available on vinyl for the first time ever in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

— A Guardians of the Galaxy picture disc features an image of Baby Groot and includes the tracks “Guardians Inferno” performed by the Sneepers with David Hasselhoff, and Tyler Bates’ score track “Dad” on the reverse.

— Fans of Baby Driver can pick up Danger Mouse’s collaboration with Run the Jewels and Big Boi, “Chase Me”, on 12-inch vinyl. Only 2,000 copies will be made, and the B-side features instrumental and a cappella versions of the track

— The latest album from Gorillaz, Humanz, will be presented on double-LP picture disc.

— Iggy Pop’s 1979 album New Values will be pressed on black-and-blue swirled vinyl and come packaged with a 24-inch square poster.

— To mark the 40th anniversary of Queen’s News of the World, the classics “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You” will be pressed on 12-inch vinyl.

— Only 750 copies of the debut EP from The Kills, Black Rooster, will be available in select regions.