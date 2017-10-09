Red Hot Chili Peppers cover Tom Petty’s “A Face in the Crowd” at Austin City Limits: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores

Red Hot Chili Peppers played Austin City Limits over the weekend, and they brought more than just their catalog staples to Texas.

About halfway through their set, the California rockers performed their rendition of Funkadelic’s “What Is Soul?”, dedicating it to the late Tom Petty. The Peppers later properly covered the music legend, tackling “A Face in the Crowd”, taken from Petty’s first solo album, 1989’s Full Moon Fever. Specifically, band member Josh Klinghoffer led the way with a poignant guitar solo. Watch footage below.

(Read: The Very Best of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers)

Non ringraziatemi! Rifatevi le orecchie con la sua voce angelica. pic.twitter.com/xQmhi2thW6 — Rhaegar in my mind🦁 (@penniman_83) October 8, 2017

Since Petty’s passing last week, musicians such as The National, Fleet Foxes, Wilco, Cage the Elephant, and Miley Cyrus have paid tribute to the rock icon with a cover; find them all here.