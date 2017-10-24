Rhye maps out 2018 North American tour

Photo by David Brendan Hall

In July, Rhye resurfaced with their first new material in four years, “Please” and “Summer Days”. A month later, the R&B duo played one of the best sets at Fuji Rock. Now, Michael Milosh and Robin Hannibal have announced they’re embarking on a North American tour in early 2018.

(Read: Fuji Rock 2017 Festival Review)

After a pair of dates in Mexico, the trek kicks off February 22nd in Miami and continues through the middle of March. Rhye will hit cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, and Brooklyn, New York along the way. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, October 27th.

In late March, they’ll travel across the pond for a series of European dates. Find the complete schedule below.

Rhye 2018 Tour Dates:

02/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Fronton

02/02 – Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage

02/22 – Miami, FL @ The Ground

02/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

02/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/26 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club

02/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/03 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

03/06 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/08 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum

03/23 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

03/24 – Zurich, CH @ M4 Music Festival

03/25 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

03/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

03/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

03/30 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

03/31 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruespan

04/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/03 – London, UK @ Koko

The tour flyer also teases a new track, “Taste”, which has yet to see the light of day.