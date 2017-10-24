Rhye maps out 2018 North American tour

Photo by David Brendan Hall
In July, Rhye resurfaced with their first new material in four years, “Please” and “Summer Days”. A month later, the R&B duo played one of the best sets at Fuji Rock. Now, Michael Milosh and Robin Hannibal have announced they’re embarking on a North American tour in early 2018.
(Read: Fuji Rock 2017 Festival Review)
After a pair of dates in Mexico, the trek kicks off February 22nd in Miami and continues through the middle of March. Rhye will hit cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, and Brooklyn, New York along the way. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, October 27th.
In late March, they’ll travel across the pond for a series of European dates. Find the complete schedule below.
Rhye 2018 Tour Dates:
02/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Fronton
02/02 – Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage
02/22 – Miami, FL @ The Ground
02/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
02/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
02/26 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club
02/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/03 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
03/06 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/08 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
03/23 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
03/24 – Zurich, CH @ M4 Music Festival
03/25 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
03/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
03/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern
03/30 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
03/31 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruespan
04/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
04/03 – London, UK @ Koko
The tour flyer also teases a new track, “Taste”, which has yet to see the light of day.